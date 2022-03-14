Priscilla Ojo, on March 13, turned 21 and took to her Instagram page to celebrate with gorgeous photos

The daughter of Nollywood star, Iyabo Ojo, shared some photos before and on her birthday, looking stylish

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at all three photos of the young fashionista whose birthday bash trended online

On Sunday, March 13, daughter movie star Iyabo Ojo, Pricilla, turned a year older and wowed her fans and followers with some photos.

The young fashionista and brand influencer, left no fashion stones unturned for her 21st birthday and took to her Instagram page to share both pre-birthday and birthday photos.

The fashionista turned 21. Photo credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at all four looks.

Check them out below:

Look 1

The fashionista and brand influencer, in anticipation of her birthday, shared some photos of herself looking pretty in a leather mini skirt which she paired with a red button shirt.

She wore her hair in can rollers and sported a cute mini black in black.

With hoop earrings and a chunky neckpiece, Priscilla was certainly in a slay mode.

Look 2

For her second pre-birthday look, Priscilla turned up the heat in this retro-ish look in which she sported a long-sleeved lace-up velvet bodysuit.

Rocking a wide brim hat, Priscilla who donned blond hair kept her feet pretty in a pair of gold sandals.

She wore some dramatic eye makeup as she posed on an old model television.

Look 3

In this series of photos, the young beauty came through with the pizzazz in this gorgeous bejewelled dress designed by Erica Moore.

The dress which was made with sheer underlining and see-through lace fabric, had Priscilla looking all shades of elegant in the photos taken against a backdrop made of gold candelabras, holding candles and feathers.

Look 4

For her very special day, Priscilla was a glowing princess in a stunning dress by celebrity designer, Veekee James.

The mono strap illusion sleeve dress featured a corset bodice and a floor-length mermaid skirt.

With a golden makeup look, she wore her hair in a low bun.

