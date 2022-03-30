Nigerian movie star, Tonto Dikeh, has left her fans and followers pleasantly surprised following her recent post

Dikeh who is also a top brand influencer and is known for her stylish ankara outfits rocked a simple English wear

Sometime in January, singer Yemi Alade who is also a big fan of ankara wears wowed fans when she rocked a striped dress

Tonto Dikeh is one Nigerian celebrity who doesn't box herself into one definition of high-class fashion.

While she is a lover of all things ankara, the Nigerian movie star and brand influencer occasionally serves her fans and followers with refreshing new looks.

The movie star rocked a new look. Photo credit: @tontolet

Just recently, the mother of one shared some new photos of herself looking elegant and classy in a black dress.

The Little Black Dress (LBD) is an essential item every fashion-forward lady needs in her wardrobe and for Dikeh, it was certainly time to come out.

She rocked the sleeveless mini dress with a green belt cinching her waist and sported a coordinating ribbon as well.

Tonto paired the looks with some black pumps and looked like the boss babe that she is.

Celebrity style trend: Singer Yemi Alade flaunts her legs in gorgeous striped dress

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, is big on everything Afrocentric and this is easy to figure out when you listen to her songs and check out her sense of fashion and style.

Well, she recently reminded fans that she can look good in anything - not just Ankara - and it is refreshing to see.

In January, she took to her Instagram page to share some new photos of herself looking ravishing - as per usual.

Although she still wore her hair in braids, the Pempe singer opted for a pinstripe black faux wrap dress that showed off her flawless legs.

Cuppy glows in pink 3-piece stylish ensemble at wedding event

There are many things constant in life and DJ Cuppy wearing at least one pink outfit in a week is definitely one of them.

The Oxford student and disk jockey who was on wedding duties showed up looking stylish in a pink ensemble - no surprise there.

In the series of photos shared on her Instagram page, Cuppy who is the daughter of an oil magnate, Femi Otedola, posed in a pink waistcoat over a pair of ankle-length pants and a long coordinating kimono jacket over the set.

