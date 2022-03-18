Nollywood actress, Nuella Njubigbo, has taken to social media to share some gorgeous new photos

The beautiful actress posted the adorable photos in honour of her birthday on Friday, March 18, 2022

Nuella was dressed as a Greecian goddess in one of the photos and in another, she went for a floral look

Friday, March 18, 2022, marked the birthday of Nollywood actress, Nuella Njubigbo, and she came through with the birthday glam.

Nuella who marked her first birthday since her divorce from filmmaker husband, Tchidi Chikere, left no stones unturned for her day.

The actress turned a year older and came with some hot photos.



She shared some drop-dead gorgeous photos from her birthday shoot which saw her rocking three different looks in honour of her new age.

Check them out below:

Look 1

The movie star and mum hopped on the celestial shoot train as she donned a Greecian draped gown with a wide gold belt.

She accessorised with a celestial headpiece carefully positioned on her honey-blond hair.

Nuella adorned one of her feet with multiple strands of beads and a chain.

Look 2

For her second look, she switched things up by rocking a beautiful red dress with a centre front floor-length draping.

She wore her hair in a high-bun and sported flawless makeup. The actress also had a beautiful smile on her face.

Look 3

For her final look, she turned up the heat in a floral-themed photoshoot where she lay almost bare with flower pieces covering some parts of her body.

Nuella looked like someone on the covers of a magazine and she kept a straight face.

