Big Brother Naija reality star, Roseline Afije, has taken to social media to share some new pictures

The Shine Ya Eyes star clocked a year older on March 31 and posted the glamorous photos in honour of her special day

In the birthday shoot styled by Medlin Boss, the reality TV star rocked a mermaid dress by Xtrabrides Lagos

Thursday, March 31, marked the 27th birthday of Roseline Afije who is better known as Liquorose and she is celebrating in style.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star who was among the housemates of the Shine Ya Eyes edition of the show has proven to be quite the fashionista.

The reality TV star turned a year older. Photo credit: @liquorose

Liquorose's birthday look

For her birthday, the entertainer/brand influencer turned up the heat in a fiery number that is yet another reminder of just how edgy Liquorose is.

Styled by Medlin Boss, the reality TV star dazzled in a gold and sheer dress with a thick flounce at the bottom.

The dress featured a mono sleeve made of gold feathers and an illusion neckline. The see-through sheer dress was designed with studded embellishment.

She sported side-part shoulder-length hair and flawless makeup.

