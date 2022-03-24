Popular Yoruba movie star, Mo Bimpe, on March 24, 2022, celebrated her 28th birthday in grand style

The movie star rocked different stylish looks, two of which were put together by celebrity designer, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah Empire

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at all the gorgeous ensembles the actress rocked for her very special day

March 23, 2022, marked the 28th birthday of Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji who is popularly known as Mo Bimpe.

The actress who is married to fellow movie star, Lateef Adedimeji, left no stones unturned when she had her birthday shoot.

The actress marked her birthday in style. Photo credit: @mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at all four outfits - two of which were carefully put together by CEO Tiannah Empire, Toyin Lawani.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Look 1

Mo Bimpe donned a gorgeous baby blue Victorian dress with bell sleeves. The huge ball gown featured a sweetheart neckline in white, coordinating with the lower part of the sleeves.

For her hair, she rocked a royal updo and finished the look off with an elegant tiara.

This was the first set of photos released for her special day.

Look 2

Bimpe who celebrated her first birthday as a married woman, paid homage to her Islamic religion as she donned a white ensemble with gold embellishments.

The caped dress which came with a coordinating headpiece gave her a regal look.

Sporting this ensemble, she looked like the perfect Muslim bride.

Look 3

For her third look, the actress opted for a lilac look, sporting a high bun updo.

The dress featured appliques and stone embellishments, detachable exaggerated long sleeves which she removed for the second photo.

She rocked a natural shade of makeup keeping the drama on just her dress.

Look 5

For her final look, Bimpe rocked a pretty artistic look carefully put together by designer, Ronnies Golden Emporium.

The outfit featured huge detachable sleeves which she removed in the second slide to show off her curves in the tube mini dress.

Sporting coordinating shoes, the actress rocked a green curly hairstyle.

Perhaps, it being the first birthday as a married woman, Mo Bimpe put in extra efforts to make the day an unforgettable one.

Actress Regina Chukwu switches from traditional to flirty look in birthday shoot

Regina Chukwu turned a year older on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, and just like many Nigerian celebrities, took to her Instagram page to share some gorgeous new photos.

At a time when most celebrities are doing western fashion-inspired looks, the movie star who is also a producer opted for something a little more traditional - before rocking a different look.

In the photos shared, Chukwu rocked a gorgeous green and maroon asoke dress.

Source: Legit.ng