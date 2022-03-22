Ex-housemates of the Big Brother Naija show have been serving fashion goals ever since they shot into the limelight

From rocking stylish ensembles to experimenting with their hair, it only gets more interesting with every post they make

In this article, Legit.ng highlights four former housemates of the reality show who have rocked similar hairstyles

When it comes to fashion and style, not everyone gets it right. However, it doesn't stop people from trying out new looks including hair and clothes.

In this article, Legit.ng focuses on some Big Brother Naija ex-housemates who have at one point on the other rocked similar haircuts.

The stars have rocked blue hairstyles. Photo credit: Alex Unusual, Sammie

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, all four BBNaija stars listed in this article have all rocked the blue haircut.

Check them out below:

1. Alex Unusual

The Pepper Dem ex-housemate has always been one to play with her hair ever since she joined and exited the BBNaija house.

She debuted the blue hairstyle for her birthday and it is safe to say she killed it.

In the photo below, she rocked a black dress with nude makeup.

2. Sammie

The Shine Ya Eyes star is another person who likes to play with his looks.

From sporting braids to adding colour to his hair, there is no predicting what he'll do next.

Here, he rocked a stylish haircut, keeping the punk look in blue.

3. Tega

Tega is another 2021 reality star who has been experimenting with her hair for a while now.

From rocking an Anita Baker look to jumping it off, there is no limit to how daring she can get with her look.

Posing in this stack of photos with her fellow blue-haired star, Tega debuted a similar look.

4. Niyi

The reality star may have been among the first to exit the show but it certainly did nothing to affect his drip!

Niyi has rocked numerous hair colours and one of such is blue. In this photo, he is seen showing off his swaggy hairstyle.

