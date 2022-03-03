A video of a lady fixing her edges have since gone viral over the choice of method used for making a ponytail hairstyle

In the now-viral clip, the lady who is lacking in the front hair department is seen fixing that with some hair attachment and glue

The video has since gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions amongst internet users

While some people who battle with the loss of their front hairs often go for more protective styles, there are some who have refused to let the lack of edges ruin their slay.

One of such is a lady whose video tutorial on hair has since gone viral on social media.

The video showed a lady with no edges fixing it. Credit: @ms_asoebi

In the trending clip, the lady is seen making a ponytail hairstyle by herself.

The lady who appears to have no front hair fixes that by cutting up some hair extensions in the same colour as her natural hair.

She then proceeds to apply glue both on the area she intends to glue the hair and on the attachment as well.

She glues the attachment and then attaches a braided ponytail.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

la_doosh:

"Looks soo easy until you try to do it."

heyjummy:

"The glue go still they chop the edges dey go."

yvonne_purple:

"Now you know why ladies run faster when rain starts."

rosie_treasures:

"This is too stressful. Put a wig on and be fly biko. If rain fall, instead of me to be thinking of where to hide, I will be thinking of edges . Mba Biko."

mustaphaazeezat:

"She will keep loosing the hair cus of glue."

venessaebinabena:

"That’s why she ain’t got no edges."

ami__carl:

"What if it rains?"

