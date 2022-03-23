The ankara look with a modern twist has become one of the most widely accepted trends on the Nigerian fashion scene

On several occasions, some Nigerian celebrity fashionistas have been spotted rocking this vibrant trend

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the celebrities and how they rocked their Afrocentric ensembles

Every day, we see more beautiful and fun ways to rock ankara which has since become a trendy look among young and hippie fashionistas.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some Nigerian celebrity fashion enthusiasts who have been spotted in ankara looks.

The celebrities have slayed in anakra looks. Photo credit: Kiekie Nancy Isime, Sharon Ooja

Check out eight looks below:

1. Saskay

The beautiful BBNaija star is undoubtedly a big fan of Afrocentric looks.

For the premiere of the Nollywood film, Cake, the ebony beauty rocked a pink ankaram ini dress with ruffles at the bustline.

She paired the look with some pink mules.

2. Yemi Alade

It goes without saying that the singer and ankara are like 5&6.

Dubbed Mama Africa due to her style of music and dress sense, Yemi's stylish two-piece ensemble in this look is just one among many of her ankara outfits.

Here, she paired the look with knee-high velvet boots.

3. Kiekie

This content creator and fashion enthusiast is another star who gets it right with her looks.

Here, she went for an edgy look by mixing print.

She paired her lace-infused ruffle ankara top over high-waisted ankara pants in a different print.

4. Alex Unusual

The Double Wahala star and top brand influencer has a stunning physique and is never afraid to flaunt it.

Here, she shared some mirror selfies of herself rocking a two-piece outfit in a vibrant ankara print.

The outfit comprised of a crop wrap top with long sleeves and a high-waisted pencil skirt.

5. Sharon Ooja

The Nollywood actress is another fashionista who always gets it right whether in English or traditional looks.

Here, she rocks a two-piece look in a green ankara print. The blouse which she belted featured a criss-cross neckline and long puffy sleeves.

6. Nancy Isime

The actress and media personality showed off her legs in this gorgeous off-shoulder skater mini dress.

She paired the look with a green Bottega bag and a pair of gold butterfly sandals.

This is the perfect choice if you're going for a flirty, chic look.

7. Bisola

The talented actress and singer gave a modern twist to her anakra look by infusing a patch of vibrant ankara print on her white organza and feather top.

She paired the top with blue denim pants and rocked a nude makeup look.

8. Bimbo Ademoye

The tiny-waisted Nollywood sweetheart is one who has an affinity for the form-fitting outfits and it is not hard to see why.

Here, she rocked a mono sleeve ankara mini dress which she paired with a black belt.

With her natural curls in a stylish look, Bimbo undoubtedly slayed the Afrocentric look.

These are some styles lovers of anakra fashion can try their hands on and come out with a fun and stylish African look!

