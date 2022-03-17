Big Brother Naija 2021 reality star, Nini, recently shared some new photos from a bridal photoshoot

In the photos, the Shine Ya Eyes star is seen sporting a gorgeous wedding dress with a colourful bouquet

The biracial beauty was one of the Nigerian celebrities who rocked stylish pieces for International Women's Day

If you're currently planning your wedding and you're a big fan of Nini Singh then you're in luck as she recently shared a beautiful style inspiration for brides.

The Big Brother Naija 2021 reality star, on March 7, took to her Instagram page of over 900k followers to share some heart-melting photos.

The reality star posed in a wedding dress. Photo credit: @oneshot_studioz

Source: Instagram

The look which was styled by Abuja stylist, @9thavenuecollections, saw Nini rocking a gorgeous long-sleeved ball dress bedazzled with pearls around the bodice.

She posed with a beautiful bouquet comprising of red and white roses and accessorised her bridal updo with a stylish tiara.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

For her face, she sported nude makeup, giving the entire ensemble a perfect bridal look.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"Once in a while , right in the middle of an ordinary, love gives us a fairytale ❤️"

Swipe to see more photos below:

Collect your money: Lady shares outfit received from tailor recommended by mum

Just as there are many talented tailors in Nigeria, there are also those who can't help but serve clients 'breakfast' - the Nigerian slang for disappointment.

This appears to be the case for a lady who recently got her own share of heartbreak from a tailor recommended by her mother.

In a Tiktok video that has since gone viral, the lady is seen showing a photo of the dress she ordered.

Looking like a bag of money: Tiwa Savage slays in N1.3m designer ensemble

Tiwa Savage has always had fun with her fashion choices - getting hits and misses here and there.

However, ever since this year started, it has become quite obvious that she has been very intentional about her sense of style.

Just recently, the singer who is currently in the UK was spotted looking chic and fabulous in a daring ensemble.

Source: Legit.ng