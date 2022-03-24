A designer identified as Ore Akiinde, has taken to social media to share photos of one of her latest designs

Ore who is a crotchet dressmaker, showed off the orange cross back dress which she revealed took her 80 hours

The beautiful lady runs a website where she shares photos of her colourful fashion pieces for sale

There are many talented fashion designers in Nigeria and Ore Akiinde is certainly one of them.

The beautiful and talented fashion enthusiast is a crotchet fashion designer making stylish knitwears.

The designer revealed she spent 80 hours creating the design. Photo credit: @Ore_akiinde

Source: Twitter

She recently took to Twitter to share photos of her latest design - an orange cold shoulder dress with a crisscross back.

The orange dress is a form-fitting design as modelled on the mannequin.

Sharing the photos, she revealed that the piece took her 80 hours to create.

See tweet below:

Ore who runs a website where she sells her knit creations has numerous photos of items ranging from sweaters, dresses to pants and even bikini sets.

Some of her colourful sweaters have been rocked by popular singer, Mayorkun, and 2020 BBNaija winner, Laycon.

Source: Legit.ng