Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, was among the stars out and about in the United Kingdom rocking a stylish look

The Water & Garri crooner was draped in some designer pieces that have left her fans and followers gushing over

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the cost of some of the items spotted on the talented mother of one

Tiwa Savage has always had fun with her fashion choices - getting hits and misses here and there.

However, ever since this year started, it has become quite obvious that she has been very intentional about her sense of style.

The ensemble costs over N1m. Photo credit: Tiwa Savage, Milan Style and Monot

Just recently, the singer who is currently in the UK, was spotted looking chic and fabulous in a daring ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a stack of photos in which she is seen rocking a Monot Spring 2021 white cutout, long dress with a side thigh-high slit.

According to reports, the dress costs a whopping N842,000 (£1550).

Monot is a womenswear brand owned by Lebanese-born Eli Mizrahi, which has captured the attention of international stars like Kerry Washington - who was also spotted in the same dress as Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa also rocked a Cult Gaia Pearl Acrylic Metal Top-Handle purse selling for N217k ($523) on fashion website, Milan Style.

For her feet, the singer wore Bottega Veneta Stretch Leather Sandals in white colour retailing for N296,000 ($713) on Farfetch.

This brings the total worth of the singer's outfit to N1,355,000.

Swipe below to see more photos:

