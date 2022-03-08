Figuring out what to wear to the office can sometimes prove to be stressful and confusing for most ladies

However, there are many Nigerian fashionista celebrities who have been serving some major style goals

In this article, Legit.ng highlights seven celebrities in some popping ensembles that are perfect for the office

Picking out outfits every day of the week for the office is quite the challenge, as many working women know.

Well, having to go through one's entire wardrobe day after day, searching for an appropriate work outfit that's both stylish and comfortable doesn't have to be as stressful.

This is exactly why Legit.ng has highlighted some styles that are perfect for every working day of the week.

Check them out below:

1. Cee-C

The BBNaija star returned to social media with some sleek new photos of herself in a blue office set.

The first set of photos sees Cee-C in a three-piece pant set comprising of a longline blazer, a strapless bodysuit with a sweetheart and a pair of pants.

The outfit was designed by the clothing brand, 3AM RTW.

2. Saskay

The Shine Ya Eyes reality star came through with the colour blocking elegance in this gorgeous fit by @dna_byiconicinvanity.

This is certainly one way to add colour to your wardrobe for office looks.

The lovely dress is perfect if you're looking to upgrade your style.

3. Linda Osifo

This vibrant caped look is chic and serves just the right amount of boss vibes.

In these photos, the actress paired her pant set with a high-neck white top underneath the sunny look.

Osifo slayed the boss chic look.

4. Nengi

The reality star opted for a more colourful look as she rocked a lemon and pink colour combo.

In the photo, she paired a jacket over a seeming silk dress pairing the looking with a nude bag and clear heeled slippers.

Trust Nengi to always come through in style.

5. Alex Unusual

This look is yet another proof that sometimes, taking a break from solid colours can do one great.

In this photo, Alex rocks an animal print wrap dress with some strappy heels.

For a proper office look, you can replace the sandals with a pair of pumps.

6. Lilian Afegbai

The Nollywood actress served some boss lady vibes in this gorgeous blue outfit.

She sported 3/4 pants with a blazer and light blue blouse underneath.

Her black pumps were the perfect shoes for the look.

7. Ini Dima-Okojie

Rather than go for basic outfits in the colour black, rock pieces in stylish - and not plain - designs.

In the photo below, the Nollywood sweetheart rocked a gorgeous skirt, pairing it with a silk shirt all in black.

She rocked a pair of sandals with the fit.

These styles will certainly have you looking stylish and classy at the office!

