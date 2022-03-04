Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Nengi Hampson, recently took to her Instagram to share some new photos

In the photos, the Lockdown star is seen rocking a yellow slip dress, wearing a chain choker necklace

Several weeks back in January 2019 Pepper Dem star, Diane Russet, rocked a slip dress very similar to Nengi's

It is safe to say the slip dress trend is back in vogue and has undoubtedly taken over the fashion scene.

Interestingly, Legit.ng recently spotted yet another twin moment and this time, it involves two Big Brother Naija stars in slip dresses!

The BBNaija stars slayed in similar dresses. Photo credit: Nengi Hampson, Diane Russet

The once-simple lingerie basic - albeit sultry - has now been transformed into a major style staple and a lot of people are here for it!

Nengi in a slip dress

The curvy Lockdown star recently wowed her fans when she shared some photos of herself in a yellow slip dress, which she paired with some strappy sandals.

Wearing her hair down, she sported some expensive-looking jewellery set comprising of a choker, bracelets and some dropping earrings.

Diane in a slip dress

Several weeks ago, in January, the ebony beauty rocked a similar dress, only hers came with a side slit.

She paired the look with dark strappy sandals.

Unlike Nengi, she wore no neckpiece but blinged out her fingers and wrists.

