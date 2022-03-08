Tuesday, March 8, marked International Women's Day for the year 2022 and several people have taken to social media to celebrate

Amongst these people are some female Nigerian celebrities who shared some beautiful new photos

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some photos of these fashionistas in their various ensembles for the day

Many women across the world, on March 8, 2022, celebrated International Women's Day in beautifully different ways.

In Nigeria, some celebrities took to Instagram to post photos in honour of the very special day.

The ladies shared some gorgeous new photos. Credit: Diane Russet, Nini Singh and Tonto Dikeh

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng highlights photos of six celebrities to marked the day in style.

1. Tonto Dikeh

The Nollywood star and top brand influencer took to her Instagram page to celebrate with a gorgeous photo of herself rocking a pink look.

The mother of one donned a long tulle rob with ruffles at the hemline, sporting a mini dress underneath the see-through robe.

Posing for the photo barefooted, Dikeh wore flawless makeup.

2. Diane Russet

The Big Brother Naija reality star opted for an all-white ensemble to celebrate the special day.

In the photos, the ebony beauty who sported a kinky bun hairstyle donned an all-white pant set styled by Medlin Boss.

Rocking flawless makeup, part of her caption read:

"May we keep defying odds "

3. Nini

The gorgeous Shine Ya Eyes star came through with the slay in this jaw-dropping work of art by Toyin Lawani

In the photos shared via her Instagram page of over 700k followers, she posted photos of herself in a long dress emblazoned with the figure of a dragon.

She accompanied the photos with this caption:

"Dear Woman, You are bold. You are relentless. You are strong. You are beautiful. You matter."

4. Niniola

The talented entertainer kept things simple and fabulous as she shared a photo of herself in an all-leather outfit, sporting colourful braids and bold jewellery.

She paired the look with some high platform heels and kept her makeup in a neutral shade.

The look is giving Missy Elliot vibes!

5. Medlin Boss

The top celebrity stylist came through with the femininity in this stylish pink ensemble.

The deconstructed two-piece featured a pair of pants with side ruffles which she wore over an embellished jacket.

Tres chic!

6. Beatrice

The Shine Ya Eyes star is not one to miss out on an opportunity to slay and this time was no different.

She shared a photo of herself looking stunning in a long-sleeve maxi dress with fringe detailing.

Beatric topped off the look by styling her blond hair in a high ponytail.

The gorgeous ladies came through in style for the special day!

Nollywood actress Lala Akindoju marks birthday in breath-taking ensembles

Birthdays are special days and for Lala Akindoju, it is worthy of blessing her fans with new photos and we love it! The popular Nollywood actress, on Tuesday, March 8, clocked 35 and couldn't be happier.

Akindoju who is married to celebrity chef, Gbubemi Fregene who is better known as Chef Fregz, took to her Instagram page to share some new photos.

In the first set of photos, she rocked a fringed two-piece ensemble comprising of maxi yellow fringe skirt which she paired with a puffy long-sleeve red fringed top.

