A video of some ladies modeling an interesting wig design has left social media users buzzing with reactions

The three-part braded wigs come in different colours and envelopes the ears, leaving the face framed with French braids on both sides

The video which has since gone viral on social media has left quite a number of people amused with some nicknaming the wigs

Braided wigs may be hot right now but despite how hairstylists try to be creative with different styles, not everyone passes the vibes check.

A video currently trending online is clear proof of this as it shows some ladies advertising their braided wig collection.

Nigerians have reacted to the design. Photo credit: 2yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

In the video which was shared by blogger, Yabaleft, the ladies are seen sporting the wigs which have been styled in three-part French braids.

While one braid goes all the way to the back in the centre, the other two are braided on both sides of the face, covering the ears.

Watch video below:

Social media users share thoughts

cutekimani:

"My Lord May I know how you will hear when you are being called??"

._ebuta:

"This one na call to glory."

jdwelis:

"This one na head shield … "

reelnonso:

"Egyptian pharaoh Cleopatra palace guard."

its_eyimofe:

"This heat no reach their side?"

mimi_luxree:

"Person really settle down create this rubbish?"

yvonne_plugs:

"naa this is a costume ..."

the_ike_sandra:

"If I no Dey hear word was a hairstyle."

rea.ness:

"Wetin the inventor dey think is this playing?"

trechkid_sog1:

"Wth helmet of salvation."

jadesola._____:

"Which kind dragon style be this?"

its_lade_:

"See as dem be like person way carry shrine for head."

Internet users vote down braided wig with bun showcased in trending video

With the widely-accepted trend of braided wigs flooding the fashion scene, people continue to come up with new styles and designs.

However, not every style ends up on the approved list.

A lady recently went viral on social media after a video of her surfaced on the internet in which she is seen showing off some of her designs.

In the video shared by Instagram hair page, @nigerianbraids, the lady first dons a honey blonde braided wig with white highlights.

Source: Legit.ng