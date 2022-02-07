Popular Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has taken to social media to share some gorgeous new photos

The mother of four and move veteran clocked 44 and released some photos of herself rocking a beautiful red dress

Jalade-Ekeinde has remained one of the most successful movie stars in the Nigerian film industry whose fashion game is top-notch

It appears February is not just the month of love but the birth month of a lot of Nigerian celebrity fashionistas!

Joining the growing list of celebrities who have marked their birthday in style is Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

The Nollywood actress turned a year older. Photo credit: @realomosexy

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood veteran turned 44 on February 7, 2022, and has taken to her Instagram page of over 5 million followers to mark it in style.

In the photos shared, the mother of four whose curvy physique earned her the nickname 'Omosexy' donned a form-fitting red dress.

The long-sleeved dress with a thigh-high slit in the front flattered her feminine silhouette and she paired the look with some heeled slippers.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Source: Legit.ng