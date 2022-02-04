A Nigerian lady identified as Eseosa Adanihuomwan has gone viral over her choice of outfit at her brother's wedding

A video shared to her Instagram page sees the beautiful lady rocking a burnt orange asoebi style with a gold gele

However, the video which has gone viral has sparked mixed reactions online with many people tagging the look as 'busy'

What was meant to be a video showing off how fabulously she turned up for a wedding has attracted criticisms online.

Eseosa Adanihuomwan wanted a dress that would scream 'sister of the groom' and she certainly got that from top Nigerian designer, Somo By Somo.

Internet users have criticised Eseosa's look. Photo credit: @sozadah

She took to her Instagram page to share a video of the burnt orange dress which featured structured off-shoulder sleeves, a corset bodice and a long tulle train on the side.

Eseosa paired the look with a gorgeously styled gele and some dropping earrings.

Internet users criticise the style

However, while Adanihuomwan may have been feeling herself in the look, it appears there were quite a number of 'fashion police' members who didn't quite approve, many of whom tagged it too busy.

Check out some comments below:

lammi_sanni:

"Way too much!! The sleeve was not necessary and also the gold stuff on the corset!!"

rawcoffee__:

"Unnecessary drama... my gender ‍♀️"

edunsoe:

"Wahala. Is there any normal style again with asoebi? Designers be doing the most."

adella_._._:

"Should hv picked between the sleeves or the gold glitter, both of them paired together is a bit much, but the dress looks nice from the back to."

tatyanafel:

"The hands and gele ruined it for me cos the dress already has too much going on."

de_rubiesstitches:

"The dress is too busy I don’t like it."

empress_becky456:

"Wonder why the front is giving me marvel avengers vibe"

oreoluwanii_:

"There’s too much going on."

Others, however, seem to see nothing wrong with the outfit

officialtheema:

"Well detailed but wrong shoes✌"

st.clairesbridals:

"The dress, the gele, the everything is just on point❤️"

ohema_therealtor:

"Beautiful "

