Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Lilo Aderogba, has taken to social media to celebrate her birthday

The Lockdown ex-housemate shared photos of herself in a gorgeous red dress in honour of her new age

Lilo was among the earliest housemates to exit the reality show which took place during the first year of the pandemic

Birthdays are special days and for Lilo Aderogba, it was certainly an opportunity to remind fans just how stylish she can be.

The reality star turned a year older. Photo credit: @liloraderogba

Source: Instagram

The ivory beauty turned 25 on February 6, 2022, and took to her Instagram page of 1 million followers to honour her new age with some photos.

Dressed by celebrity stylist, Flostyling, Lilo brought the heat in a fiery red number. The corset-bodice dress feature a hip-high slit, and a structure mono sleeve.

She rocked dark red lippie and wore her hair in short curls, leaving her neck bare and devoid of any jewellery.

Sharing the photo, she captioned:

"25 and so grateful to God."

Swipe to see more photos below:

Source: Legit.ng