Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, recently took to her Instagram page to bless fans with new photos of herself looking fabulous - as per usual.

The singer attended a fashion show recently. Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The award-winning musician was among the celebrity guests who attended the Future Face of Africa show and she made sure to bring her A-Game.

The Water & Garri singer, in the photos, rocked a midi dress with a thigh-high slit. The top part of the dress had a plunging neckline with the sheer feature.

She paired the look with some studded earrings and a simple bracelet. She accessorized with a pair of black pumps and a cute studded clutch purse.

The gorgeous dress was designed by famous Nigerian womenswear brand, Lanre DaSilva.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Swipe to see more photos below:

Former Miss World Agbani Darego steps out for fashion show in chic and elegant look

Agbani Darego may have won the Miss World contest over 20 years ago, but this has done little to affect her unique and classy sense of style.

Darego who shot into the limelight after becoming the first African to win that title has grown to become a fashion icon in Nigeria.

Just recently, the gorgeous mother of one who attended a fashion show for scouting models, took to her Instagram page to share a video of her look.

Dressed in a knee-length silk dress with feather hemlines, she sported a natural makeup look and rocked a kinky ponytail hairdo.

Actress Anita Joseph puts curves on display in form-fitting dress as she steps out for movie premiere

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, is one movie star who has a penchant for figure-hugging ensembles and never misses an opportunity to show off her very curvy physique.

The film actress and top brand influencer recently stepped out in a jaw-dropping dress.

Attending the movie premiere of Dabby Chimere, the talented actress donned a bedazzled sheer long-sleeve, floor-length dress which did well to flatter her feminine silhouette.

The v-neck dress, however, did little to hide the underwear which appears to be a corset fit from her waist trainer fashion line.

Source: Legit.ng