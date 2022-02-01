Big Brother Naija reality star, Tacha, recently had social media users gushing over with love after she shared some gorgeous new photos of herself.

The reality star and top brand influencer is known for rocking chic pieces. However, not so many of them are asoebi.

The reality star rocked an aseobi look. Photo credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Well, she certainly got people's attention - yet again - after she released photos of herself rocking a peach asoebi ensemble.

Everything from the cut to the drama sleeves spelt perfection. The dress featured an illusion neckline, a cute bow at the back and a little train to give it that royal touch.

The entire look was designed by Xtrabrides and styled by Medlin boss.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Swipe to see more photos below:

Reactions

tolubally:

"Beautiful Barbie ❤️"

stannze:

"Your dress is so beautiful "

huddahthebosschick:

"Too hot "

highly_stylish:

"Gorgeous "

tifh.ey:

"Wow this is beautiful "

terrywise219:

"My No Leave No Transfer"

Celebrity style steal: Actress Nkechi Blessing recreates Mercy Aigbe's 'Hajia Minnah' look

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, on February 1, took to social media to release some new photos in anticipation of her birthday which is less than two weeks away.

The screen diva opted for a conservative look mostly popular with practising Muslim women in Nigeria.

In the photos shared, Blessing donned a white dress with a gold stripe see-through fabric worn over it.

She rocked a pristine white turban and sported scarlet lips in the lovely photos which were a style recreation of another famous star, Mercy Aigbe.

Former Miss World Agbani Darego steps out for fashion show in chic and elegant look

Agbani Darego may have won the Miss World contest over 20 years ago, but this has done little to affect her unique and classy sense of style.

Dargego who shot into the limelight after becoming the first African to win that title has grown to become a fashion icon in Nigeria.

Just recently, the gorgeous mother of one who attended a fashion show for scouting models, took to her Instagram page to share a video of her look.

Dressed in a knee-length silk dress with feather hemlines, she sported a natural makeup look and rocked a kinky ponytail hairdo.

Source: Legit.ng