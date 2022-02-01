Agbani Darego may have won the Miss World contest over 20 years ago, but this has done little to affect her unique and classy sense of style.

Dargego who shot into the limelight after becoming the first African to win that title has grown to become a fashion icon in Nigeria.

The former beauty queen rocked a silk dress. Photo credit: @agbanidarego

Source: Instagram

Just recently, the gorgeous mother of one who attended a fashion show for scouting models, took to her Instagram page to share a video of her look.

Dressed in a knee-length silk dress with feather hemlines, she sported a natural makeup look and rocked a kinky ponytail hairdo.

She accessorized with a mini bag and a pair of simple strappy sandals.

Check out the video below:

Reactions

The video which has since gone viral had fans flooding her comment section with compliments.

Check out some comments below:

ifyokoye1:

"The most beautiful."

stephunnie22:

"Forever beautiful ❤️"

kema_leen:

"You are beautifully made❤️"

coco_feyi:

"You’re absolutely stunning."

hippy_spice:

"Wow, A queen for life ❤️❤️❤️"

