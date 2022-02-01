Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, is one movie star who has a penchant for figure-hugging ensembles and never misses an opportunity to show off her very curvy physique.

The film actress and top brand influencer recently stepped out in a jaw-dropping ensemble.

The actress recently attended a movie premiere. Photo credit: @anitajoseph8backup

Source: Instagram

Attending the movie premiere of Dabby Chimere, the talented actress donned a bedazzled sheer long-sleeve, floor-length dress which did well to flatter her feminine silhouette.

The v-neck dress, however, did little to hide the underwear which appears to be a corset fit from her waist trainer fashion line.

She sported a short but wavy platinum weave and adorned one of her hands with a chunky gold bracelet and a gold ring as well.

She was later flanked by her blond-haired husband, MC Fish, who rocked a blue pant-set comprising of a shimmery waistcoat - which he wore over a white shirt - and a pair of blue pants.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng