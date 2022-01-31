Nigerian entrepreneur and brand influencer, Sophie Momodu, is one Nigerian celebrity who is big on stylish looks and never disappoints fans when it comes to rocking pieces that flatter her body.

Sophie who is singer Davido's first baby mama has grown quite popular on social media due to her love for fashion and style. With 370k followers and counting, she appears to be doing something right.

The brand influencer rocked a stylish look to the event. Photo credit: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Just recently, the mother of one stepped out in a floral look designed by celebrity stylist, Veekee James.

The off-shoulder dress which featured a corset bodice and a sweetheart neckline, had Sophie showing off cleavage and a thigh in the high slit at the front.

She complemented the look with a purple box mini bag and a pair of pumps in a different shade of purple.

