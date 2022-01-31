There are numerous fashionistas in Nollywood and Osas Ighodaro is unarguably one of them who constantly serves major style goals and this time is no different.

With curves in the right places, the film star and event host is big on looks that are not only form-fitting but compliment her feminine silhouette.

The Nollywood actress left many in awe of her beauty. Photo credit: @officialosas

Source: Instagram

Just recently, the mother of one took to her Instagram page to remind fans why she is indeed a boss when it comes to rocking jaw-dropping and fabulous ensembles.

Dressed in a mono strap dress with a corset bodice, the film star unarguably 'bodied' the look as her curves sat pretty in the floor-length dress with a thigh-high slit right in the middle.

While she wore a ponytail hairdo, she opted for smoky eye makeup.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Swipe to see more photos below:

Wedding fashion: Look fashionable on your big day in 5 reception dresses

While there are still people who would rather wear only one dress on their big day, there are those who prefer to have two or even three looks to celebrate their wedding.

For many people, church wedding dresses are often meant to be conservative, perhaps to fit in with the church's rules. This explains why they often go all out for their reception looks.

There are many ways to look fabulous on your big day and Legit.ng highlights some of these chic ensembles.

Fashion faceoff: Internet users vote for the most 'stylish Mercy' so far in 2022

The Nigerian entertainment industry is filled with beautiful and talented ladies who have made a name for themselves using both their talent and their beautiful sense of style.

There are some ladies who seem to be killing it on the fashion scene and even though they seem to have a different sense of style, they all have one thing in common, their first names - Mercy.

Nollywood screen divas, Mercy Johnson, Mercy Aigbe and Mercy MacJoe, alongside Big Brother Naija reality star, Mercy Eke, have all proven to know their onions when it comes to fashion and style.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a closer look at their style.

Source: Legit.ng