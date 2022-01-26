The Nigerian entertainment industry is filled with beautiful and talented ladies who have made a name for themselves using both their talent and their beautiful sense of style.

There are some ladies who seem to be killing it on the fashion scene and even though they seem to have different senses of style, they all have one thing in common, their first names - Mercy.

The celebrities each have a unique sense of style. Photo credit: Mercy MacJoe, Mercy Aigbe, Mercy Eke, Mercy Johnson

Source: Instagram

Nollywood screen divas, Mercy Johnson, Mercy Aigbe and Mercy MacJoe, alongside Big Brother Naija reality star, Mercy Eke, have all proven to know their onions when it comes to fashion and style.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a closer look at their style.

Mercy Eke

The Pepper Dem star is not just big on luxury items but also how to rock them fabulously. Known for her love for revealing and form-fitting outfits, Lambo -as she is fondly called - is a boss when it comes to this thing called fashion.

Mercy Aigbe

Dubbed the queen of asoebi fashion, Mercy stays true to this title and so much more, from her owambe looks down to her day-to-day ensembles. With this Nollywood diva, it is always a fashion show.

Mercy Johnson

The successful Nollywood actress and the proud family woman went from being daring with her looks to becoming more conservative.

While she is big on her fitness journey post-pregnancy, Mercy often leans towards modest yet chic and elegant ensembles.

Mercy MacJoe

A trip to the talented screen goddess' Instagram page of over 900k followers shows that the actress is big on trendy looks. While she may love the flirty looks, she has no problems pulling off conservative styles as well.

Who is the most stylish?

A blog, @nollywoodcitadel, recently carried out a poll to find out which Mercy fans fancied their style so far in 2022.

Well, the jury may have been out initially but it appears that Mercy Aigbe - despite the controversy trailing her second marriage - won this round.

Check out some comments below:

oluwatoyin.mutiat.77:

"All are beautiful and nice ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

mumzy_dsquard:

"All of them❤️"

oluwabukayomi3_oloyede:

"Mercy aigbe na baddest fashionista o."

atinuke_babe_:

"Mercy Aigbe."

oyindamola1413:

"Mercy Aigbe Agbeke Aya the owner❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

aroyehundaryor:

"Mercy aigbe."

damilolaahmad4:

"Mercy aigbe all the way."

officalolorieliano:

"Mercy Aigbe baddest mommaAlways killing it."

mohtunberry:

"Leave it for @realmercyaigbe &@official_mercyeke."

certified_fola02:

"Make una no dey disrespect @realmercyaigbe she’s the real fashion goddess biko❤️"

