While there are still people who would rather wear only one dress on their big day, there are those who prefer to have two or even three looks to celebrate their wedding.

For many people, church wedding dresses are often meant to be conservative, perhaps to fit in with the church's rules. This explains why they often go all out for their reception looks.

Some bridal looks. Photo credit: @sabiegal, @officialphotofreak and @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

Check out five looks below:

Look 1

This gorgeous bejewelled blue and sheer mono strap dress with a thigh-high slit is certainly one that will have heads turning on your big day.

Look 2

South African actress and presenter, Pearl Thusi's peach dress is giving serious 'fashionista bride' and everything from the slit to the fabric screams perfections!

Look 3

This pristine look is for the daring bride who is not afraid to show some skin. The plunging neckline and thigh-high slit is just the right amount of heat a bride can serve.

Look 4

Veekee James is one designer who always understands the assignment. This structured blush pink dress is perfect for stylish brides.

Look 5

Fashion entrepreneur, Rhonkefella, came through with the classiness and elegance in this beaded white, long-sleeved dress.

If you're looking for styles to ensure the spotlight remains on you on your big day, then these looks are for you.

From thigh-high slits to breath-taking fabrics, the chic looks to opt for are limitless.

