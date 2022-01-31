There are many fabulous ways to rock a denim jacket and DJ Cuppy is out here showing fans that she is indeed a fashion killer when it comes to rocking ensembles.

Real name Florence Otedola, the Oxford student seems to be going through a style evolution as it appears the days of ill-fitted, disastrous ensembles are behind her.

The Oxford student rocked a denim look. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Just recently, she took to her Instagram page to share a photo collage of her looking chic in a gorgeous ensemble.

While Mondays often see people sporting corporate wears, the disc jockey opted for something more relaxed.

She rocked a form-fitting mini dress and rocked a patchwork denim jacket over it.

For her feet, she wore a pair of thigh-high leather boots. She accessorized with some statement hoop earrings and donned some sunshades.

Check out the post below:

The big chop

Recall Cuppy took a bold step with her looks to kick off the New Year, 2022.

Taking to her Instagram page, the billionaire’s daughter told fans that year 2022 is for a fresh start as she posted a video of her cutting her hair.

In the clip, Cuppy’s mother, Nana Otedola was seen helping her child cut off her long hair, first with a pair of scissors and then with clippers.

Like father, like son

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Praise Nelson, recently took to his Instagram page to share some new photos with his adorable little boy, Jamie.

The Lockdown star has proven over the past year that he knows his onions when it comes to fashion and style.

Interestingly, he may have passed on that trait to little Jamie.

Praise who sports a deadlock hairstyle, left social media users in awe when he took to his Instagram page to share some gorgeous snaps, arranged in a side-by-side collage with little Jamie.

Jemima Osunde in asoebi looks

The Nigerian film industry is home to a lot of talented women who aren't just stellar actresses, but are also just as fashionable too!

One of such people is the gorgeous Nollywood diva, Jemima Osunde, whose love for simple yet chic ensembles has earned her the love of many fans.

While many people often go all out when it comes to wedding fashion in Nigeria, this is not the same for the New Money actress who likes to keep the drama on the low.

Source: Legit.ng