Popular movie actress, Bukola Adeeyo, is certainly one Nigerian celebrity who never misses out on a good opportunity to slay, no matter what she wears and this time is no different.

Over the weekend, it appears the Yoruba filmstar was among those who attended owambe parties and she did not disappoint with her look.

The actress wowed her fans in the gorgeous fit. Photo credit: @bukola_adeeyo

Dressed in a green and purple ensemble, Bukola redefined elegance in this gorgeous number by celebrity designer, Beccaneedlesnstiches.

The green print dress which was cut to fit her perfectly was bejewelled with gold pearls all across the front part.

To add a bit of pizzazz, the dress also featured drapings made from multiple strands of gold pearls around the shoulders, sleeves, bust and hips.

With a perfect makeup slay and her elegantly-tied gele, the actress undoubtedly had heads turning.

Sharing the photo, she captioned:

"A babe and more."

