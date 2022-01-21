With numerous style trends awash on the Nigerian fashion scene, there is one that seems to be growing quite popular when it comes to asoebi looks.

Known as the mini illusion maxi dress, it was first made popular by an Instagram influencer, Berbie Doll at Toyin Lawani's wedding in July 2021.

The style has received constant criticisms from internet users. Photo credit: @berbiedoll, @wealthy_ummybumbum and @exclusivebby1

The ceremony saw loads of fashionista celebrities in attendance and Berbie's looks stood out for obvious reasons. Although the style received mixed reactions online, it did little to stop the numerous recreations that followed.

Several months after Berbie Doll debuted the look, social media has witnessed several fashionistas rocking this daring look.

However, the constant recreation of this look has done little to deter fashion lovers from jumping on the style trend.

Just recently, fashion blogger, @ms_asoebi, shared some photos of ladies in the mini illusion maxi dress, asking internet users what they thought of the trend.

See post below:

Reactions

Judging by most of the comments, it appears not so many people are fans of the style.

Read below:

sirena_ola:

"It’s not giving what they think it is."

phaytee_doll:

"This is the style I hate the most. It doesn't matter who made it the thing no just enter road. Please make it stop."

mo_adeboye:

"There's nothing anybody can tell me this style is trash."

as_miaowww:

"I h*te it with passion ehn, it's not giving at all. The very first one js still manageable sef."

wamide._:

"Make it stop abeg abeg abeg."

thecaesareanmum

"Make it stop with the awesome love of Christ. Not all style will work for everyone, it's beautiful on the model doesn't make it your fit. More emphasis should be placed on your body type before jumping on a style trend,except its an editorial something....."

veede_clothing_and_accessories:

"It's not nice. Please let it stop."

morayooluwa2:

"This style is so tacky."

patriciak_abijah:

"Make it stop, the recreations didn’t match up at all "

kejiyourrealtor:

"Naija women have serious issues..why wear anything just come out naked now."

