The Nigerian film industry is home to a lot of talented women who aren't just stellar actresses, but are also just as fashionable too!

One of such people is the gorgeous Nollywood diva, Jemima Osunde, whose love for simple yet chic ensembles has earned her the love of many fans.

The actress has a thing for simple and elegant looks. Photo credit: Jemima Osunde

Source: Instagram

While many people often go all out when it comes to wedding fashion in Nigeria, this is not the same for the New Money actress who likes to keep the drama on the low.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights four times Osunde came through with the fabulousness as a wedding guest.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Look 1

In her most recent asoebi look, the actress rocked a dress with a mono sleeve and a side train. In place of a gele as is known with asoebi styles, she rocked a braided headband.

Look 2

For this look, she donned a floral print dress with an illusion neckline and a corset bodice. Sporting braids, she once again opted for a stylish headband.

Look 3

Here, the actress came prepared to slay. She rocked a Queen Anne neckline in her long-sleeved bejewelled dress. She rocked a natural shade of makeup and wore her hair in a sleek ponytail.

Look 4

For the last look, Osunde opted for something far from the regular asoebi look. She wore a yellow two-piece pant set, tying the nude coloured lace gele around her waist.

Osunde, who gained exposure after playing Leila in the television series Shuga, is a trained physiotherapist.

Interestingly, she is a pro at 'stepping on necks' with every ensemble she dons and we are totally here for it!

Fashion for northern brides

When it comes to conservative fashion in Nigerian, northern fashionistas easily come up top and it is not hard to see why.

With every wedding nikah that takes place, we see different brides rocking breath-taking ensembles that more often than not leave people gushing with love and admiration.

Just recently, fashion blogger, @asoebi_styles, shared a compilation of eight different northern brides looking glorious in their wedding outfits, asking fans to share some of the things they love about their looks.

Source: Legit.ng