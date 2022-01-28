Nigerians on social media have shared their thoughts following a lady's attempt at replicating a dress.

With the rise in dress recreations, the internet often sees fashionistas trying to get creative with their replications, adding their own twists and personal touch to their looks.

This appears to be the reason a lady, africanqueen0011, has gotten people talking.

Not so many people approved of the recreation. Photo credit: @house_of_dova, @africanqueen0011

Source: Instagram

The original design sees a lady rocking a white long-sleeved dress with a deep neckline and beaded draping across the bust.

The bejewelled dress was designed in a full-length pencil shape, cinching the gorgeous lady around the waist perfectly.

In an attempt to add her own personal style to the look, @africanqueen0011 recreated the look but rather than keep the drama just around the bust, she added a wide, thigh-high slit, showing off more skin than the original.

See full look below:

Reactions

Well, not so many people were impressed by her look as they thought she made less classy than the original design.

Check out some comments below:

omesham_a:

"Unless she wanted the Slit….Issa No, took the Class outta the dress."

poshlizzy02:

"Original was very classy "

jokeadeleye:

"I can never understand this tacky slit "

dtallmaleficent:

"If you care for being a lady, the rule is never to show your chest and legs at the same, it should be either or."

meezoge:

"Prefer the original."

phabcee_clothings:

"Asides the unnecessary slit, the shoes don't even fit."

goldenlilbby:

"Zero structure."

sandymodiva:

"No she didn’t nail it."

thriftsbyara:

"The slit is not necessary tho."

