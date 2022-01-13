Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori is a stylist, comedian, actress, show host and most notably, a fashionista whose every post leaves fans in awe of her sheer talent and ability to pull off stylish looks.

Popularly known as Kiekie, the style enthusiast is one lady who is never caught unfresh - not even when she's making comedy skits.

The celebrity stylist has rocked some chic looks of recent. Photo credit: Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Well, the year has barely started and it appears Kiekie is already serving looks in major style.

We all know how versatile ankara fabrics are as there are many looks one can rock using these colour fabrics and this is something Kiekie understands all too well.

It's been barely two weeks into year 2022 and she has already come through with two gorgeous styles.

Look 1

Just recently, Kiekie stepped out for host duties rocking a chic ankara dress. The mini gown featured velvet red which made up the top part with what seemed like a train running from the centre of the top down to the ankles.

She paired the look with some red pumps.

Look 2

Interestingly, Kiekie had earlier rocked another look that was nothing short of stunning. Here, the fashionista rocks a long-sleeved cutout dress with a peekaboo design around the neckline.

The structured piece which had cutout patterns attached around the sleeves and pants gave her an edgy look.

With her hair pulled to the back in a low ponytail, she rocked some studded drop earrings.

Nigerian desiger Toyin Lawani rocks 'social distance' dress

When it comes to a list of Nigerian designers who make eye-popping creations, best believe Toyin Lawani is among the very top ones.

The celebrity designer has constantly proven that she indeed knows her onions when it comes to fashion and style, having been responsible for some incredible and buzz-worthy celebrity looks.

Known for her jaw-dropping and sometimes crazy designs, it appears the mother of three has no intentions of ever slowing down.

Just recently, Lawani took to her business page to share photos of one of her latest designs and it is breathtaking as usual.

