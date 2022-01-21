Birthdays, for many people, are special days and this explains why a lot of people tend to mark it in memorable ways that include parties and birthday photoshoots.

Popular Yoruba movie actress, Eniola Ajao, clocked a new age on Friday, January 21, 2022, and to celebrate, shared some stunning photos.

The actress recently clocked a year older. Photo credit: @eniola_ajao

Styled by popular celebrity designer, CEO Luminee, Eniola dazzled in a gothic Victorian-style ball gown.

She accessorised the look with multiple strands of long pearls. With her hair packed in an updo, Eniola sported a natural shade of makeup.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"On my birthday, I celebrate these little but priceless things with song of praises Happy birthday to a self-willed, strong, and beautiful soul..."

