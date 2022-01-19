Nigerian celebrities, Chioma Akpotha and Laura Ikeji both recently took to her Instagram pages to share photos of themselves in similar boubou designs.

The Nollywood actress, and the fashion influencer may be known for their very different sense of style, but it may appear they both agree when it comes to the unifying power of boubou dresses.

The two stars were spotted in similar boubous. Photo credit: @chiomakpotha, @lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

Just recently, the movie star took to her Instagram page to share some photos of herself rocking a two-toned boubou dress in the colours red and dark beige.

She paired the dress with some simple slides and wore a natural shade of makeup.

See one photo below:

Barely a couple of hours later, fashionista and brand influencer, Laura Ikeji shared photos of herself rocking the same design, only hers was in the colours green and dark beige.

Unlike the actress, she wore a pair of clear glass heeled slippers.

Rocking a black handbag, her makeup made sure to stand as she wore scarlet red lippie.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Celebrity twin moments

A lot of Nigerian fashion brands are springing up and proving that they indeed know their onions when it comes to creating pieces worthy enough to fit right in a celebrity's wardrobe and DNA is certainly doing that.

Just recently, Nigerian fashionista, Chioma Goodhair, took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself in an outfit designed by DNA.

Interestingly, she is not the first celebrity that has rocked this statement piece by DNA.

Sometime in 2021, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 reality star, Kim Oprah, stepped out for an event rocking the same look, only hers was in red and orange.

Alex Unusual and Nancy Isime rock same design

Nigerian celebrities, Alex Unusual and Nancy Isime, may be top fashion influencers in the country with an eye for unique styles, but it certainly does not stop them from loving the same designs sometimes.

In July of 2021, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Alex, stepped out for a cooking show as a judge rocking a colourful ankara look.

Well, the ankara design must be quite popular in demand as several months later, Nollywood actress and media personality, Nancy Isime, was spotted in the same design.

Source: Legit.ng