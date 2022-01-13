Animal prints made a major comeback a couple of years back and as it appears, they are here to stay as more fashion lovers are jumping on the stylish trends.

In Nigeria, the year 2021 witnessed several Nigerian celebrities rocking the trend in gorgeous fits and well, there are those still on the trend in 2022.

Animal prints are still in vogue. Photo credit: @nengiofficial, @lillyafe and @iambisola

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng highlights three celebrities spotted in this trend.

Check them out below:

Nengi

The Big Brother Naija 2020 reality star recently uploaded some photos of herself in a tube lace-up animal print dress.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sporting wavy curls, she came through with the bling-bling, complementing her zebra dress.

Lilian Afegbai

This is one Nollywood actress who is hardly ever caught unfresh. She rocked a long-sleeved bodycon dress and paired a white coat over the dress. She accessorized the look with a pair of strappy sandals, a white bag and some white-framed sunglasses.

Bisola

The actress and singer went on a beautiful weekend gateway, sharing photos of herself rocking a see-through zebra dress.

With a black swimsuit worn under the dress and a pair of pink slippers, Bisola was beach-ready and effortlessly slaying too.

Kim Oprah and Chioma Goodhair rock same design

A lot of Nigerian fashion brands are springing up and proving that they indeed know their onions when it comes to creating pieces worthy enough to fit right in a celebrity's wardrobe and DNA is certainly doing that.

Just recently, Nigerian fashionista, Chioma Goodhair, took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself in an outfit designed by DNA.

Interestingly, she is not the first celebrity that has rocked this statement piece by DNA.

Sometime in 2021, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 reality star, Kim Oprah, stepped out for an event rocking the same look, only hers was in red and orange.

Designer Toyin Lawani rocks 'social distance' dress

When it comes to a list of Nigerian designers who make eye-popping creations, best believe Toyin Lawani is among the very top ones.

The celebrity designer has constantly proven that she indeed knows her onions when it comes to fashion and style, having been responsible for some incredible and buzz-worthy celebrity looks.

Known for her jaw-dropping and sometimes crazy designs, it appears the mother of three has no intentions of ever slowing down.

Just recently, Lawani took to her business page to share photos of one of her latest designs and it is breathtaking as usual.

Source: Legit.ng