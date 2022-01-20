Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Natacha Akide who is popularly known as Tacha has once again left fans in awe of her sheer ability to slay in almost anything she puts on.

The Pepper Dem/MTV The Challenge star may look good in any colour but it goes without saying that red is definitely her colour!

The reality star slayed in a red dress. Photo credit: @symply_tacha

The top brand influencer recently took to her Instagram page to bless her fans and followers with some new photos of her looking fabulous - as per usual.

In the photos, she dons a shimmering red, floor-length cutout dress which showed off her midrib. She sported a braided ponytail hairdo and rocked some dropping gold earrings.

