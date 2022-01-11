Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Jackie B, is not one to go easy when it comes to rocking fashionable items and her recent post is yet another reminder why this is true.

The Shine Ya Eyes star whose curves often leave her fans gushing over in awe and wishful thinking, never misses an opportunity to show them off and who can blame her!

The reality star donned a smock ankara dress. Photo credit: @thejackiebent

Just recently, the yummy mummy decided to get creative with a photoshoot and opted for the popularly and somewhat in vogue retro style.

In the photos, Jackie is seen in a multicoloured ankara smock dress which was designed in an off-the-shoulder style.

She accessorized with a twisted chunky pearl necklace. To give that throwback vibe, the reality star sported a big, dark afro hair do and rocked a dark lipstain.

She posed for several snapshot while sitting on a old television model.

Chekc out the photos below:

