Jaypaul certainly means business this year as he has started off with a bang following the launch of his latest project, an eyewear collection.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2021 star took to his Instagram page to make the announcement, sharing photos as well.

The ex-housemates modelled the eyewears. Photo credit: @jaypaulmrflamez

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, Jaypaul got some of his fellow Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemates to model some of the pieces from the eyewear collection and the result is stunning.

While designer and fellow ex-housemate, Arin gave off' bad gyal' energy in her photoshoot, the likes of Sam, Niyi and Kayvee brought the suave looks in theirs.

Sharing the photos, he wrote in part of the caption:

"A collection of 7 designs in different colours that are not gender specific meaning anybody can rock any one you see and like. This took a lot of blood and tears so abeg oo!!!!"

Swipe to see photos below:

Jaypaul in denim look

Jaypaul certainly knows how to pull off some edgy street styles. Real name Paul Ephraim, the Shine Ya Eyes star may be focused on his music but it certainly isn't stopping him from slaying on the fashion scene.

He recently shared photos of himself dressed in an all-denim ensemble and they are perfection personified.

In the photos on his Instagram page, he sports a short sleeve button shirt with jagged hemlines, with an eye design in red printed on it.

Liquorose celebrates 2m followers in a stunning outfit

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ex-housemate, Roseline Afije who is better known as Liquorose never ceases to keep her fans impressed with her sense of style and this time is no different.

The Shine Ya Eyes star who is one of the few housemates with pretty high social media engagement has finally hit 2 million followers on Instagram.

To celebrate this social media feat, the professional dancer took to her page to share some absolutely gorgeous photos of herself.

The flash photos see the president of the Liquolions in a cross back blue dress. Rocking long dark braids, Liquorose made sure to flaunt what her mama gave her in the stunning shimmery number.

