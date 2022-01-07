Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2021 reality star, Jaypaul, certainly knows how to pull off some edgy street styles.

Real name Paul Ephraim, the Shine Ya Eyes star may be focused on his music but it certainly isn't stopping him from slaying on the fashion scene.

The reality star slayed the denim look. Photo credit: @TheLifestyleLagos

Source: Instagram

He recently shared photos of himself dressed in an all-denim ensemble and they are perfection personified.

In the photos on his Instagram page, he sports a short sleeve button shirt with jagged hemlines, with an eye design in red printed on it.

He paired it with rugged denim pants with the same eye design on both legs on the pants.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Swipe to see more photos below:

Netizens hail Jaypaul

Looks like Jaypaul impressed his fans as they had nothing but kind words for him.

thescarletgomez:

"Swaggg."

theblogwiththemost:

"Na who be this guy."

holylifegirl:

"Fashion killer."

ookingfordera:

"Our only flames."

abdallah_yunus__:

"It's too much na."

Liquorose celebrates 2m followers in stunning outfit

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ex-housemate, Roseline Afije who is better known as Liquorose never ceases to keep her fans impressed with her sense of style and this time is no different.

The Shine Ya Eyes star who is one of the few housemates with pretty high social media engagement has finally hit 2 million followers on Instagram.

To celebrate this social media feat, the professional dancer took to her page to share some absolutely gorgeous photos of herself.

The flash photos see the president of the Liquolions in a cross back blue dress. Rocking long dark braids, Liquorose made sure to flaunt what her mama gave her in the stunning shimmery number.

BBNaija star Whitemoney slays in traditional look

When it comes to rocking stylish ensembles, best believe that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Whitemoney, will come through every single time.

The Shine Ya Eyes winner has over the past month been spotted in some head-turning outfits that often leave the ladies drooling.

The reality star never misses an opportunity to show off the eastern man in him as almost every outfit sees him pulling off some garbs befitting of royalty.

Just recently, Whitemoney took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself rocking a suave two-piece purple ensemble.

Source: Legit.ng