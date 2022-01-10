It appears DJ Cuppy isn't the only one who is jumping on the big chop hair train as Rachael Okonkwo has now joined the club.

The popular Nollywood actress left her fans in awe after she took to her Instagram page to share some new photos.

The actress debuted a new look. Photo credit: @rechaelokonkwo

Source: Instagram

In the photos, the actress, who is fondly known as Nkoli of Nsukka, can be seen posing for the camera, dressed in a black thin strap mini dress which she paired with a blue organza kimono with a black lace hemline.

The actress who sported some dark shades was devoid of any hair on her head, giving her a sleek bald look.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Hair doesn’t define me, either way, I’m pretty."

Swipe to see more below:

Reactions

ugochipraize:

"Super pretty both inwards and outwards."

ujuspecial33:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you look good."

eberemelodyaniekwe:

"Looking stunning❤️❤️❤️"

zoras_luxuryhome:

"U come resemble Michael Godson..... And Yes you’re very Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️"

uzoamakacecilia:

"More than pretty baby love you ❤️❣️"

DJ Cuppy starts the new year with a new look

DJ Cuppy, at the start of January, took a bold step with her looks to kick of the New Year, 2022. Taking to her Instagram page, the billionaire’s daughter told fans that year 2022 is for a fresh start as she posted a video of her cutting her hair.

In the clip, Cuppy’s mother, Nana Otedola was seen helping her child cut off her long hair, first with a pair of scissors and then with clippers.

After DJ Cuppy’s hair had been reduced to a low cut level, the billionaire’s daughter proceeded to die it pink by herself. When she was done, she showed off the end result.

Bride rocks daring hairstyle

Nigerians on social media have reacted with mixed feelings to a video of a bride on the day of what appears to be her traditional wedding ceremony.

In the video, the gorgeous lady is seen rocking a peach bejewelled mermaid dress with a ruffled flounce.

The need to stand out on their wedding day often sees brides rocking looks that leave people talking. This appears to be one of such brides.

While her dress appeared quite like the conventional traditional bride, her hairdo was anything but regular.

Source: Legit.ng