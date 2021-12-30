Popular Nigerian designer, Lisa Folawiyo, is not your regular, everyday type of gal and she continues to prove this especially when it has to do with fashion and style.

Not only does she talk the talk - by creating exceptional pieces for her clients - she walks the walk as she has been known to rock some head-turning and eccentric ensembles over the years.

The designer recently rocked an expensive ensemble. Photo credit: Lisa Folawiyo, Farfetch

With Lisa, fashion rules are broken without a care and seeing as she constantly slays, who can blame her, right!

Just recently, she stepped out on Boxing Day in a rather colourful combination comprising of a statement skirt, t-shirt and a pair of mules.

Price check

For her top, she rocked a Stella McCartney x The Beatles printed t-shirt which costs N208k (£375) according to a listing on shopping website, farfetch.com.

Lisa paired the look with a square grid fringed skirt by A.W.A.K.E. Mode which costs N275k ($671).

She accessorized with the famous Bottega Veneta double knot leather clutch in the colour red which costs a whopping N1.1m (£1,995).

She finished off her look with the Attico Anais Cutout Satin Mules in the colour green which cost N260k (£470) on net-a-porter.com.

The total look costs N1,865,000m.

Swipe to see more photos below:

