A young lady has caused quite a buzz on social media after a video surfaced of her outfit at a traditional wedding ceremony

In the now-trending video posted by blogger @gossipmilltv, the lady is seen in a regal red mermaid dress

Many internet users have expressed disapproval of the look as others showed support for the wedding guest's look

For many brides, ensuring that they remain the cynosure of all eyes on their special day is one thing they try to achieve at all cost.

However, this is always the case - especially when the bride has some pretty fashionable (and perhaps less considerate) friends.

This appears to be the case for a bride who recently had her traditional wedding ceremony.

The video has sparked reactions. Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

While the celebration of love was the reason for the gathering, one of the asoebi ladies may have stolen the spotlight.

In a video posted by @gossipmilltv, the asoebi lady dressed in the red ‘George’ fabric which was designed in an elegant and regal mermaid dress with a bejewelled sweetheart neckline.

The video captured her arrival and then in one montage, she was seen posing for photos with the bride in white and another asoebi lady.

Social media users react to lady's dress

imartha_ene:

"Who let her in? In the first place."

9thavenuecollections:

"This one wan collect slap?"

wunmit1:

"They should ask her if the husband was her Ex because this her dressing is for a purpose. She dress pass the wife self."

lilian.anigbo.9:

"I swear I go bounce you out."

misskamsi1:

"If you dress like this to my wedding you’re just looking for my trouble."

cynthia.pams:

"Nah so them go outshine her for her own#mtcheew."

mosquito_net_ng:

"Biko, is the groom her ex?"

classietabbiebeautyempire:

"I tell people getting married always, make sure you dress well ………. This Guest : You are a joker."

itz_haastrup:

"Omo na Gate she go go back i trust my woman."

Others see nothing wrong with the dress

kemi_rale:

"Wetin she do wrong?? Na she say make bride no come correct???"

da_shyboss:

"But the dressing is dope tho and you shouldn’t blame her, the bride should have upped her game too and not allow her friend outshine her, but the guest fine sha make we no lie."

oltouchup:

"Very good !!!! ... as the bride refused to slay."

combatsportsafrica_:

"Shout out to the girl. She is free to dress as she pleases."

