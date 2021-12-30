Most times, celebrities often strive for unique ensembles which makes them stand out from the rest. However, there are moments when celebrities are spotted in the same look and this is one of them.

In November, Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, clocked a year older and went on social media to celebrate with some gorgeous photos from her birthday shoot.

The movie stars rocked the same look. Photo credit: Lilian Afegbai, Beverly Naya

Recall one of those looks which were heavily inspired by American rapper, Cardi B, went viral, even getting the attention of the rapper.

Well, that wasn't the only look that stood out.

The actress and entrepreneur also rocked a brown two-piece suit with black embellishments designed by Weizdhurm Franklyn.

She wore an elaborate high and curly bun with some locks in the front. Lilian also accessorized the look with some black pumps.

See photo below:

Just recently, ebony movie star, Beverly Naya, stepped out for the 10th anniversary of Inkblot products and rocked the exact look.

Rather than an elaborate updo, Beverly sported a bob look. Just like Lilian, she rocked a pair of black pumps.

Check out her look below:

