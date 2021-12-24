When it comes to acquiring luxury items, best believe Toke Makinwa is a queen in that department as she has proven over the years to be a lover of the good life - and looking good.

The popular talk show host whose Instagram page serves as a catalogue for fashion enthusiasts is never caught unfresh as she almost always understands the assignment.

The TV host is known for her stylish looks. Photo credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Just recently, she took to her Instagram page to share some stunning photos of herself rocking a Signature Mini Blazer Dress.

The navy blue dress with white hemming was paired with some Balenciaga Sheer Logo Fishnet Tights that costs N102k ($250) on modesens.com.

She sported a cute Gabriela Hearst Demi Bag Satin going for N1 million ($2450) on the shopping website gabrielahearst.com.

For her feet, she rocked Attico Pink Devon Fuchsia Mules listed for N250k (£455).

This brings the total sum of the items to N1,352,000.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Toke Makinwa serves Kim Kardashian vibes in new photos

Makinwa is one fashionista who knows how to get people talking with every ensemble she rocks and this time is no different.

She recently took to her Instagram page to share some photos of her new look and it is indeed radiant.

In the photos, the fashionista is seen rocking a metallic gold catsuit which she pairs with what appears to be a blush pink wrap cloth around her waist - all designed by Alice O Kouture.

She accessorized the look with some aviator sunshades and drop earrings, pouring her black centre-part weave to the back.

Swanky Jerry in designer ensemble

Popular Nigerian celebrity stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo who is professionally known as Swanky Jerry, is one fashionista with an eccentric sense of style that more often than not, gets people talking.

The talented stylist who has been responsible for a lot of iconic celebrity looks is no stranger to looking glamorous too.

A while ago, Swanky posted a photo of himself looking swaggy as usual. Most notable on him was the Gucci tote bag he posed with.

DJ Cuppy rocks pink dress in Dubai

Florence Otedola, who is better known as DJ Cuppy, is having the time of her life in Dubai, attending events and looking fabulous while doing so too.

A brief trip through the Oxford student's Instagram page shows she has been living it up in the city and serving some stylish looks that have left her fans in awe.

Just recently, the Gelato crooner attended the GQ Middle East Awards looking like a million bucks and a brief search shows that her pink ensemble was in fact almost the same amount in naira.

Source: Legit.ng