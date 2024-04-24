Singer Davido has gotten a new hairstyle and he showed it off online, which caused some mixed reactions

On his Instagram stories, the Feel crooner posted himself and the guy who made the style for him

The hairstyle looked lovely on him and some people said he dyed his hair, forgetting that rain can spoil it

Popular celebrity stylist David Adeleke, aka Davido, shared his new look with his fans who reacted with different opinions.

In the picture that the Unavailable crooner posted on his Instagram stories, the front of his head had much hair. It was stylishly barbed that the side of his head had less hair.

He looked calm as he sat while the guy working on his hair stood as she assessed his work.

Some netizens said Davido got the new hairstyle because he wanted to do dreadlocks while others noted that it was dye and he should not enter rain.

See the singer's new hairstyle below:

Reactions trail Davido's new hairstyle

Several netizens have reacted to Davido's new hairstyle. See some of the comments below:

@ponche981:

"Why him con dey look like this? Shey he no like the half plot style."

@cocoboi01:

"Person say to make him no enter rain."

akooola7:

"Na dye werey."

@pluswalker5:

"Nah, that’s an enhancer."

@ilemomessi:

"I think say OBO na like Zidane before."

@lord.timmie:

"It’s not. Na spray."

@standard_tech_iphones_:

"Wetin be this?

@igbeta_faith_ivie:

"Na dye he dye am."

@cyprus_247:

"Davido is trying to do dreadlocks."

kinglezee

"Make he no enter rain sha."

@mc_barron_official:

"Na die jor."

@ainafashy:

"Na human hair wig."

@damill_official:

"Davido forgot we’re in the rainy season."

@shotbydaviddaudu:

"Even my barber dey use this spray. Once you take your shower like this, you are back to factory setting."

Man gives Davido a new haircut

Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man known as Jago has shared videos of himself giving Davido a haircut.

The barber revealed that it was Davido's birthday haircut as videos showed him tending to the singer's hair.

Nigerians expressed mixed reactions to the clips as some made comments on Davido's well-cut hairline.

