Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 reality star, Esther Biade, is one celebrity who loves to look good and she never misses an opportunity to slay.

The Pepper Dem star who has gone on to star in popular MTV show, The Challenge, was part of the cast who turned up for the reunion show.

For the final episode of the reunion show, the curvy fashionista turned up in a beautiful multicoloured print high-low dress with yellow straps which was tied around her neck.

She wore flawless makeup in the natural shade and rocked dangling Africa shaped earrings.

Esther in asoebi

Over the weekend, several people attended different owambe functions looking their very best and Esther Biade was one of them.

The reality star is no stranger to slaying looks, be it casual, red carpet or - in this case - asoebi.

With curves in the right place and one of the best glam teams in her corner, best believe that the Pepper Dem star will always show up and show out! She graced an event and made sure to turn heads while at it.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a photo of her look and as expected, she nailed it!

The reality star rocked a pink lace floral dress with a thigh-high opening at the front. The dress came with a tulle cape which was draped to one shoulder.

Venita rocks colourful wigs

If there is one thing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star/Nollywood actress, Venita Akpofure will never fail to do is to amaze fans with her impeccable and artistic sense of style.

Whether dressed for errands, for red carpet events or even chilling by the poolside, the mother of two is always dressed to the Ts and clearly never misunderstands the assignment.

Interestingly, slaying isn't the only thing she loves to do with her wardrobe, getting artistic in a fun and colourful manner makes the cut too.

Just recently, the Pepper Dem star took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos in which she sports vibrant wigs and bold makeup that complement the entire look.

