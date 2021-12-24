Many shades of Venita: BBNaija star wows fans with 5 stunning hair colours

If there is one thing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star/Nollywood actress, Venita Akpofure will never fail to do is to amaze fans with her impeccable and artistic sense of style.

Whether dressed for errands, for red carpet events or even chilling by the poolside, the mother of two is always dressed to the Ts and clearly never misunderstands the assignment.

The actress shared some colourful snaps. Credit: @veezeebaybeh

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, slaying isn't the only thing she loves to do with her wardrobe, getting artistic in a fun and colourful manner makes the cut too.

Just recently, the Pepper Dem star took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos in which she sports vibrant wigs and bold makeup that complement the entire look.

Legit.ng has highlighted all five looks in this article.

Check them out below:

1. Red

Here, the Unmarried star rocked red braids in a vibrant shade. She complemented the look with bold makeup with a touch of red, and silver & a red necklace.

2. Gold

For her second look, Venita rocks a gold wig. She wore makeup in the gold spectre and sported a chunky neck accessory.

3. Blond

Venita opted for a Barbie blond look in this photo. She, however, got artsy with the makeup, especially around the eyes and shoulders.

4. Green

The entire look subtly pays homage to Mother Nature. Here the actress sported a green bob and although she kept her lips in a neutral shade, her eyeshadow and highlighter were in the green shade.

5. Blue

Looking like a character from a mermaid movie, Venita rocked a blue wig. She paired the look with a dark blue lippie and a beaded neck accessory.

With an efficient glam team in her corner, it comes without surprise the actress' willingness to get creative with her looks.

