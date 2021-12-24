Nigerian media personality, Stephanie Coker, is one celebrity who is big on rocking fashionable looks, most of which do not come cheap!

A brief trip to her Instagram shows that she is one of the leading fashion slayers in the entertainment industry and having an Instagram following of over 800k is proof of just how much fans adore her.

The yummy mummy of one was recently at an event looking her very best in a chic ensemble that has got us gushing over with love.

The media personality rocked a chic ensemble. Photo credit: @stephaniecoker, Zara, Dior.

She took to her Instagram page to share gorgeous photos of herself rocking a limited edition lime green blazer dress from a high-end clothing house, Zara which costs N51k (£79) on the official website.

She accessorized with a Lady Dior bag which cost N1.6m (£3,050) and green Balenciaga pumps going for N437k (£795) on farfetch.com.

This brings the total to a whopping N2,088,000.

DJ Cuppy rocks pink dress in Dubai

Florence Otedola, who is better known as DJ Cuppy, is currently having the time of her life in Dubai, attending events and looking fabulous while doing so too.

A brief trip through the Oxford student's Instagram page shows she has been living it up in the city and serving some stylish looks that have left her fans in awe.

Just recently, the Gelato crooner attended the GQ Middle East Awards looking like a million bucks and a brief search shows that her pink ensemble was in fact almost the same amount in naira.

Mercy Eke in designer ensemble

By now, one needs no introduction to who Mercy Eke is especially when it comes to luxury fashion and style.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 winner never misses an opportunity to remind fans just how high her taste is when it comes to her looks and this time is no different.

A few days ago, Lambo - as she is fondly called - shared some photos of herself sporting a colourful ensemble.

She donned a ruffle top which she tucked in a pair of orange pants. For accessories, she rocked a purple gold-chain purse and a pair of pumps in the same colour - all of which cost quite some money.

