Over the weekend, several people attended different owambe functions looking their very best and Esther Biade was one of them.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 reality star is no stranger to slaying looks, be it casual, red carpet or - in this case - asoebi.

The reality star slayed in her pink dress. Photo credit: @esther_biade

Source: Instagram

With curves in the right place and one of the best glam team in her corner, best believe that the Pepper Dem star will always show up and show out!

She graced an event over the weekend and made sure to turn heads while at it.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a photo of her look and as expected, she nailed it!

The reality star rocked a pink lace floral dress with a thigh-high opening at the front. The dress came with a tulle cape which was draped to one shoulder.

Her natural shade of makeup, the half-pony and the drop earrings all complemented the look perfectly.

And for such a glamorous look, the simple pair of strappy sandals were a perfect choice!

Check out the mindblowing pink perfection below:

Source: Legit