Businessman Isaac Fayose filed a formal petition with the Inspector General of Police on November 8, 2026, over allegations made against him

A businesswoman known as Queen of Abuja published claims on Instagram that triggered the legal response from Fayose's lawyers

Fayose posted the petition letter on his own Instagram page, saying the allegations were tied to his refusal to back the APC

Businessman and social commentator Isaac Fayose has taken legal steps against a businesswoman, Alexandria, popularly known as Queen of Abuja, after she made serious allegations against him on social media.

Isaac Fayose's legal team filed a formal petition with the Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, dated November 8, 2026, in which they accused the woman of cyberbullying, criminal defamation, blackmail, and victimisation.

Businessman Isaac Fayose petitions the Inspector General of Police over allegations of defamation, blackmail and cyberbullying. Photo: queenofabuja/queenofabuja

Source: Instagram

The lawyers argued that her published claims were damaging to their client's reputation and lacked any supporting evidence, urging the IGP to launch an investigation and take appropriate action.

Isaac Fayose shared the petition letter on his Instagram page on November 9, 2026, with the caption:

"Letter to IGP Blackmailer must face law."

What the Businesswoman accused Isaac Fayose of

The allegations emerged from an Instagram post by the woman on November 8, in which she warned that Fayose would face consequences for what she described as crimes against her and her three-year-old son.

The businesswoman claimed to hold evidence of incidents that she said began in May, alleged she was brought to the UK under false pretences, and questioned Isaac Fayose's recent silence on the matter.

Queen of Abuja tagged Isaac Fayose's account directly and threatened to publish further details by the following Monday.

Businessman Isaac Fayose denies allegations made by Abuja woman Alexandria and seeks police intervention Photo: queenofabuja/queenofabuja

Source: Instagram

Isaac Fayose denied the claims in full. In an earlier response, he framed the allegations as a deliberate attack on his name, connecting them to his public refusal to align with the All Progressives Congress in favour of supporting Peter Obi.

He referenced past situations he described as similar and made clear he was prepared to pursue the matter through legal channels.

The public back-and-forth between the two has attracted significant attention online.

Some users rallied behind Fayose's position, while others called for a thorough police investigation given the gravity of the claims raised by the businesswoman.

As of the time of writing this report, no independent confirmation of an arrest or formal investigation outcome had been made available.

Check out Isaac Fayose's petition in the Instagram post below:

Seyi Law slams Isaac Fayose

Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Law took a swipe at Isaac Fayose for demanding Tinubu’s immediate resignation over the current economic hardship.

Fayose had shared a video claiming that Lagos roads remain empty because struggling citizens can no longer afford the high petrol pump prices.

Reacting, the comedian dismissed these poverty claims and insisted that the new rail lines and better roads are the real reasons for the smoother movement across the commercial capital.

Source: Legit.ng